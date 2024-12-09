Begin typing your search...

    Two schools in Delhi receive bomb threats: Police

    The DFS official said calls of bomb threats were received from DPS RK Puram at 7.06 am and GD Goenka Paschim Vihar at 6.15 am.

    AuthorPTIPTI|9 Dec 2024 8:31 AM IST
    Two schools in Delhi receive bomb threats: Police
    X

    Representative Image

    NEW DELHI: Two private schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Monday morning, an official of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) said.

    The DFS official said calls of bomb threats were received from DPS RK Puram at 7.06 am and GD Goenka Paschim Vihar at 6.15 am.

    The fire officials, including the dog squad, bomb detection teams, and local police reached the schools and conducted the search operation.

    As of now, nothing suspicious has been found, a police official said.

    The official said further checking was underway.

    Private SchoolsDelhi PoliceBomb threatsDelhi Fire Service
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick