Two rail infra projects get Cabinet nod

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved two railway projects aimed at removing congestion, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

It approved construction of a six-lane access controlled Zirakpur bypass with a length of 19.2 km worth Rs 1878.31 crore in Punjab and Haryana on 'hybrid annuity mode'.

The Cabinet also gave its nod for doubling of Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi single railway line section of 104 km in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with total cost of Rs 1,332 crore, Vaishnaw said.