Two Puducherry PWD officials caught for taking bribe

CHENNAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three persons, including the Chief Engineer and Executive Engineer (EE) of the Public Works Department (PWD), Puducherry and a private contractor, catching them red-handed during an exchange of Rs 2 lakh bribe amount and seized Rs 73 lakh from the officials in subsequent searches.

On March 22, CBI laid a trap and registered a case against R Chidambaranathan (EE) on the allegations of demanding Rs 6 lakh bribe (1% commission on Rs 7.5 crore tender) on behalf of the Chief Engineer M Dhinadayalan to get future site clearance/payment approval from PWD without any delay.

They were caught red-handed when PWD Contractor N Elamurugan handed over a Rs 2 lakh partial bribe to the EE in the presence of the chief engineer. Officials recovered an amount of Rs 2 lakh was recovered from Chidambaranathan. Further, Rs 50,000 was also recovered from Elamurugan's vehicle.

Searches at the residential and official premises of the accused at Puducherry and Karaikal led to the recovery of Rs 73 lakh (Rs 65 lakh cash from Dhinadayalan's residence and Rs 8 lakh cash from Chidambaranathan's residence and some incriminating documents.

The arrested accused were produced before the Judicial Magistrate, Karaikal, on Sunday and were sent to Judicial custody.