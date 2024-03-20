Two poachers arrested for opening fire at Odisha sanctuary staff

BALASORE: Two poachers were arrested for allegedly firing at two forest staff of the Kuldiha sanctuary in Odisha's Balasore district on Monday night, officials said. They were injured during patrolling. The incident took place when the anti-poaching squad was patrolling near Panchalingeswar beat in Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary.

The injured have been identified as Khitish Parida and Biranchi Jena of Sabuja Vahini. Susanta Nanda, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Odisha said, "The incident took place around 2 pm when a patrolling team was sent to apprehend the poachers following a tip-off about their presence in the sanctuary."

"They were initially admitted to the Balasore district headquarters hospital and later shifted to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack for better treatment," Nanda further said. "Despite being fired upon, the squad managed to nab the two poachers--Sania Singh of Chekamara village and Guna Singh of Kainmagadia village. Two country-made guns were also seized from their possession," he added.

The attack inside a sanctuary comes about nine months after two people were shot dead by poachers inside the Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district.