Two more blackbucks die at Belagavi zoo, 30 of 38 die in four days

BELAGAVI: Two more blackbucks died at the Kittur Rani Chennamma Zoo here, taking the total deaths to 30 in the past four days, sources in the zoo said on Monday.

The zoo's blackbuck population has plummeted from 38 to only eight.

According to sources, eight blackbucks had died on Thursday, followed by 20 more deaths on Saturday.

On Sunday, two more blackbucks died at the facility.

Zoo authorities are investigating whether the animals died due to a bacterial infection or a sudden change in the weather.

"We have sent the viscera sample to the authorities at Bannerghatta Zoological Park in Bengaluru to find out the reason behind the death, " a zoo official told reporters.