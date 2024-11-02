Two killed in boiler blast at mawa factory in Rajasthan

JAIPUR: Two workers were killed in a boiler blast at a mawa (thickened milk) factory in Bhilwara district of Rajasthan, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Narayanpur village of Karjaliya panchayat in Asind police station area on Friday night.

Station House Officer (SHO) Hanspal Singh said Mahadev Gurjar (35) and Radheshyam Gurjar (25) were working in the factory when the boiler exploded. Other workers were on leave due to Diwali.

The cause of the blast was yet to be ascertained, he said.