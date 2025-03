Two express trains get experimental stoppage at Norla Road: Southern Railway

CHENNAI: The following two express trains have been provided with an experimental stoppage at Norla Road Railway Station in Odisha, per a Southern Railway release.

Timings for the stoppage:

Train No. 13351 Dhanbad - Alappuzha Express, which passes through MGR Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Arakkonam stations, will halt at Norla Road between 2.10 and 2.12 am.

In the return direction, Train No. 13352 Alappuzha - Dhanbad Express will halt at Norla Road between 6.15 and 6.17 pm.