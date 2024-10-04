Begin typing your search...

    Two express trains from Kerala rescheduled on 8.10.2024; check details

    Train No 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express leaving Alappuzha at 6 am on October 8 will be rescheduled to leave Alappuzha at 8:45 am

    ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|4 Oct 2024 1:41 PM GMT
    Two express trains from Kerala rescheduled on 8.10.2024; check details
    X

    Express train 

    CHENNAI: Two express trains that are operated from Kerala have been rescheduled to facilitate the replacement work of Bridge No 713 between Mannanur and Ottappalam in the Palakkad division.

    Train No 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express leaving Alappuzha at 6 am on October 8 will be rescheduled to leave Alappuzha at 8:45 am (late by 2 hours, 45 minutes).

    Train No 18190 Ernakulam – Tatanagar Express leaving Ernakulam at 7:15 am on on October 8 will be rescheduled to leave Ernakulam at 9:30 am (late by 2 hours, 15 minutess), a release issued by Southern Railway said

    TrainsExpress trainkerala
    DTNEXT Bureau

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick