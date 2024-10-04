Two express trains from Kerala rescheduled on 8.10.2024; check details

CHENNAI: Two express trains that are operated from Kerala have been rescheduled to facilitate the replacement work of Bridge No 713 between Mannanur and Ottappalam in the Palakkad division.

Train No 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express leaving Alappuzha at 6 am on October 8 will be rescheduled to leave Alappuzha at 8:45 am (late by 2 hours, 45 minutes).

Train No 18190 Ernakulam – Tatanagar Express leaving Ernakulam at 7:15 am on on October 8 will be rescheduled to leave Ernakulam at 9:30 am (late by 2 hours, 15 minutess), a release issued by Southern Railway said