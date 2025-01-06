Two devotees killed as ambulance runs amok in Tirupati

TIRUPATI Two devotees were killed and three others were injured when a 108 ambulance ran amok in Tirupati district on Monday.

The vehicle ran over a group of devotees heading to Tirumala temple on feet. The accident occurred near Narasingapuram in Chandragiri mandal.

Two women died on the spot while three other devotees were injured. The deceased were identified as Pedda Reddamma (40) and Lakshmamma (45), residents of Champalapalli in Ramasamudram mandal of Annamayya district.

The devotees were walking to Sri Venkateswara temple at Tirumala from Punganur while the ambulance carried a patient from Madanapalle to Tirupati. The injured were shifted to Ruia Hospital in Tirupati.

The cause of the accident was not known. Police suspect that dense fog in the area may have led to the mishap.

Chandragiri police registered a case and took up an investigation.

Several devotees reach the famous hill shrine of Tirumala by walking from different points. Thousands of devotees from various parts of Andhra Pradesh and other states visit the temple every day.

Meanwhile, two women died in a fire in a house in Bapatladistrict late on Sunday night. The incident occurred at Turpu Bazar in Parchur past midnight. Two sisters died in the fire while their mother was injured.

The deceased were identified as Nagamani (34) and Madhavi Latha (30). The injured was admitted to a local hospital.

Police suspect that the fire broke out due to a short circuit.

In another fire accident, a physically challenged person was charred to death. The accident occurred at Kotha colony in Nallajerla mandal of East Godavari district. According to police a thatched house caught fire on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Namala Daneyulu (28), a physically challenged, was trapped in the fire and died. Police registered a case and took up an investigation.