Two CRPF jawans injured in IED blast in Jharkhand

RANCHI: At least two jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force were injured in an IED blast in Chaibasa in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred around noon in the Mankey area near Jaraikela in Saranda forest, one of Asia's thickest forests, when the CRPF personnel were conducting a search operation, an officer said.

Both the jawans belong to the CRPF's CoBRA battalion.

"The two injured personnel are being airlifted to Ranchi for better treatment," the officer said.

The search operation is underway in Saranda forest, which is the last bastion for the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit, another officer said.

"At least three top Maoists - Misir Besra, Patiram Manjhi and Asim Mandal - with each carrying a reward of Rs 1 crore on their heads, are operating in the Saranda region," he said.