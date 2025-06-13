Two arrested for possessing 7 kg sandalwood in Kumily

CHENNAI: The Forest range office in Kumily, Kerala received a tip off that Sibichan Devasaya (46) from Kambammettu, Idukki, and Suresh Mani (45) from Achakkada were attempting to sell seven kilograms of sandalwood.

The Forest office also received an information that Devasaya was hoarding sandalwood at his house, according to Daily Thanthi.

The investigation team, led by the Forest Officer Roy Rajan, posing as buyers, approached Devasaya and Mani, leading to their arrest for attempting to sell 7 kg of sandalwood logs.

The officials seized the 7 kg of sandalwood and registered a case against the two, and produced them before the Nedumkandam court, where they were remanded in custody.