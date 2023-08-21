Two arrested for hate slogans in J&K’s Jammu

JAMMU: Two persons in J&K’s Jammu city were arrested on Sunday for raising slogans against a particular community aimed at hurting religious sentiments, police said.

Police said hurting the religious sentiments of any community will not be tolerated, adding that these arrests followed the registration of an FIR under Sections 295-A (deliberate acts to outrage religious feelings) and 147 (punishment for rioting) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Pacca Danga police station.