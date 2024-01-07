TTD's Srivari Laddu Prasada to grace 'pranpratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district has announced that it will send the revered Srivari Laddu Prasada to devotees attending the grand consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Sri Rama, the incarnation of Srinivasa, holds a special connection to the Akashaganga area in Tirumala, recognised by TTD as the birthplace of Shri Hanuman.





As Ayodhya, the sacred city associated with Lord Rama's rule in Treta Yuga, prepares for the Lakshmana Anjaneya Sametha Shri Ramachandra Murthy Temple idol Pratistha on the 22nd of this month, TTD is gearing up to distribute special laddoos, weighing 25 grams each, during the consecration ceremony. Evo Dharma Reddy from TTD highlighted that this distribution is part of a global charity campaign.





These unique laddoos, prepared in the 'potu' at Tirumala Srivari Temple, are expected to bring joy to Hindu religious organisations and Srivari devotees alike.

The decision to supply Srivari Laddu Prasad to Ayodhya stems from TTD's response to previous criticism for not airing the Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhumi puja on its channel.

Devotees attending the momentous occasion in Ayodhya will be bestowed with the blessed Venkateswara Prasad, adding a touch of divine grace to the historic event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the consecration ceremony at the Ram Temple on January 22. The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav. A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed.

Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.







