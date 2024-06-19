TTD to appoint Food consultant to enhance quality of Annaprasadam

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) to appoint a 'Food consultant' to enhance the quality as well the quantity of annaprasadam which is being served on an average per day to nearly 1.95 lakh pilgrims during weekends and 1.75 lakh in normal days in Tirumala.



On an average per day the Annaprasadam is also being served to nearly 2.13 lakh during weekends and 1.92 lakh during normal days in Tirupati.,

The corpus fund of TTDs Annaprasadam Trust is at Rs 1892 crore and the average expenditure on any given day is at Rs 38 lakh.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer J Syamala Rao, along Joint Executive Officers (JEOs) Ms Goutami and Veerabrahmam, who reviewed the activities of Annaprasadam Wing of TTD here on Wednesday, directed the officers concerned to come out with a concrete action plan to execute the requirements as soon as possible including enhancement of the manpower in accordance with the increasing pilgrims at Tirumala and Tirupati, replacing the decade old machinery with new ones and appointing of a Food Consultant to enhance the quality as well the quantity of Annaprasadam.

Rao, who reviewed the places of work where food is prepared in Tirumala including Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex(MTVAC), Akshaya Kitchen in VQC, PAC 2 for the sake of pilgrims besides Employees' Canteen and SPRH, directed the officials of Annaprasadam and Engineering department to consider the opening of 'Panchajanyam Kitchen' which was kept on hold, by completing the pending works soon.

The EO also reviewed on Vegetable Donors, One Day Donation Scheme and others.

Later, the EO also suggested to the Deputy Executive Officer Rajendra, Catering Special Officer GLN Shastry to enhance the quality of butter milk being served to the devotees, and to keep the premises inside the cooking area clean and dry.