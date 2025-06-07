TTD issues notice to firm for unauthorised sale of Tirupati laddu

CHENNAI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday issued a legal notice to a foreign firm, Push My Cart, for selling sweets under the name 'Tirupati Laddu' without official permission.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the issue came to the attention of the TTD after it was discovered that the company had been marketing and selling laddus using the 'Tirupati Laddu' label.

Following this, TTD officials stated that the sale of the laddu under this name without their consent was a clear violation and misleading to devotees.

Additionally, a notice has been sent to the company demanding an explanation.

Following the notice, Push My Cart has reportedly removed the product from its sales listings.