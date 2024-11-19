TTD bans political talk on Tirumala

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Trust Board, at its meeting on Monday, decided to take legal action if any person makes political statements in Tirumala.

Legal action will be taken if needed against such persons as well as those who propagate them, TTD chief BR Naidu told reporters after the board meeting held at Annamaiah Bhavan here.

The Board also passed a resolution to write a letter to the state government for taking an appropriate decision about the 'non-Hindus working' in Tirumala, he said.

BR Naidu had earlier categorically stated that only Hindus should be allowed to work in the temple trust.

Other decisions include naming the Srinivasa Setu Flyover as 'Garuda Varadhi' and clearing the piled-up debris in the dumping yard at Tirumala within 3-4 months, he informed.