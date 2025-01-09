TTD apologises for Tirupati stampede, cites "overcrowding" as the cause

TIRUPATI: The stampede that claimed six lives at Tirupati was caused by "overcrowding", said the Chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

TTD Chairman BR Naidu was speaking to reporters after visiting the Sri Venkateswara Ramnarayan Ruia Government General Hospital in Tirupati, where he met the injured and reviewed their condition with doctors.

Calling the incident "unfortunate," BR Naidu stated that a detailed report would released soon and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu would provide further information about the incident.

BR Naidu said, "The reason (for the stampede) is overcrowding...it is an unfortunate incident...tomorrow CM will tell everything, today the complete report will come. A total of 6 people have died, some are from Tamil Nadu and some are from Andhra Pradesh. As of now, one body has been identified and 5 are yet to be identified..."

Meanwhile, TTD Board member Bhanu Prakash Reddy expressed his apologies for the incident and stated that the trust would conduct an inquiry in this regard and take appropriate action.

Reddy also informed that CM Naidu and the state Health Minister would visit Tirupati on Thursday morning.

Speaking to reporters, TTD Board Member Bhanu Prakash Reddy said that around 40 individuals were injured in the stampede and are receiving treatment in the hospital.

Bhanu Prakash Reddy stated, "To distribute tokens for 'Ekadasi Darshan', we opened 91 counters...it is unfortunate that stampede happened. 6 devotees died in the stampede, 40 have sustained injuries, we are providing the best medical facilities possible, to them. This has never happened in TTD history. I sincerely seek an apology from the devotees. We will conduct an inquiry and take serious action...tomorrow morning, CM and state Health Minister will visit Tirupati...."

As many as six people lost their lives and several others were injured after a stampede broke out near the Tirupati temple on Wednesday evening, according to officials from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The incident occurred near Vishnu Niwasam close to the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter, during the distribution of 'darshan' tokens.

As per the statement from the office of TTD Chairman BR Naidu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is closely monitoring the incident and will meet the families of the victims of the stampede on Thursday.

The statement reads, "It is an unfortunate event, 6 pilgrims lost their lives. So far, only one pilgrim has been identified, while the others are yet to be identified. N Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is very serious about the incident and has expressed dissatisfaction with the officials' management during a teleconference. The Chief Minister will visit the families of the deceased tomorrow at 11:45 am. CM has warned that such incidents should not be repeated and is closely monitoring updates on the issue."