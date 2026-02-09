Try not to make AI or mobile phone the master: PM Modi tells students

The prime minister urged students not to be afraid of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, but use them to hone their skills and improve potential.

"We should try not to make AI or mobile the master; some kids do not eat food unless they see the smartphone. We can use AI efficiently," he said.

The prime minister also urged students to practice previous papers and have a good sleep to perform better at examinations.

"You will never feel tense after preparing well for exams. A good night’s sleep will keep you cheerful for the rest of the day,” Modi said.