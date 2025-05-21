Trump''s claims on ending Indo-Pak conflict made people feel Centre succumbed to pressure: Revanth

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that US president Donald Trump's claim that he threatened with economic consequences to stop the India- Pakistan military conflict made people to feel that Centre surrendered to foreign pressure.

Reddy claimed that the Centre "stepped back" during the recent Indo-Pak conflict "without making use of the opportunity" though AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi stood in support of the government to teach a "permanent lesson" to Pakistan.

"US President said he put pressure and stopped the war. A situation arose where (Donald) Trump announces that India surrendered when he threatened to hurt economic interests. This led to the situation wherein people of the country have to clearly feel that the government of the country surrendered to Trump's pressure," he said.

Reddy, who was speaking at an event here after paying homage to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary, said the whole world would have appreciated had the Centre "defeated Pakistan and completely controlled terror".

Saying that the countrymen are observing "what is our situation in the recent war", he said Congress would stand in support of the Centre and the soldiers.

It was Congress which got freedom for the country and it will safeguard the freedom and the people, he said.

He indirectly referred to the Tiranga Yatras organised by the BJP following the India-Pakistan military conflict and alleged that the BJP leadership's directive to party cadres to "take to the streets" and make tall claims reflects their moral obligation to answer the people (on the conflict).

He further alleged that BJP leaders are trying to "hide their inability" by attacking Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress which stood in support.

Taking exception to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy's criticism against Rahul Gandhi, the Chief Minister said it was the Telangana government which first took out a 'rally" in support of the Centre when the India Pakistan conflict began.

Kishan Reddy was "sleeping at home then", he said.

Instead of commenting to hide their inability, the BJP leaders should focus on controlling terrorism that targets India, he said.

He further said, post-Pahalgam, whole world remembered former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who fought war with Pakistan in 1971 and formed Bangladesh.

Indira Gandhi had firmly rejected the then US president's offer to mediate during war with Pakistan, he said.

Indira Gandhi had asserted that India can protect itself, he said.

In an indirect attack on opposition BRS, Revanth Reddy said some "narrow-minded leaders" are making criticism which is in bad taste over the Rajiv Gandhi statue being installed near the Secretariat.

Revanth Reddy, who paid homage to Rajiv Gandhi recalling his contributions to the country, also said there is no politics in matters of national interest.