'True crusader for justice': RG turns 55

NEW DELHI: Birthday wishes poured in for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he turned 55 on Thursday with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge praising him for his dedication to the Constitution's values and compassion for the millions whose voices often go unheard.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted Gandhi on his birthday.

In a post on X, he said, "Birthday greetings to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life."

Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and a former Congress president, also received warm greetings from leaders of many INDIA bloc constituents with DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin calling him his brother-in-ideals -- "bound not by blood, but by thought, vision, and purpose".

In the afternoon, Gandhi reached the Congress's 24, Akbar Road office where workers and senior leaders greeted him and presented him with bouquets and sweets.

Extended birthday greetings to Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "What sets you apart is your unequivocal dedication to the Constitution's values and your deep compassion for social, political and economic justice for the millions whose voices often go unheard."

In his post on X, Kharge also wrote: "Your actions consistently reflect the Congress party's ideology of unity in diversity, harmony, and compassion. As you continue your mission to bring truth to power and support the last person standing, I wish you a long, healthy, and happy life ahead."

DMK leader Stalin said, "Warm birthday wishes to my brother-in-ideals, @RahulGandhi - bound not by blood, but by thought, vision, and purpose."

"May you continue to stand firm and lead with courage. In our march towards a brighter India, victory shall be ours," he said on X.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "Heartiest wishes to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi ji on his birthday. May God keep him healthy, happy and prosperous." RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also wished Gandhi a healthy, successful, happy, long and prosperous life.

Former Uttar Pradesh leader and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, "Heartiest congratulations to Shri Rahul Gandhi on his birthday and best wishes for his inclusive, accommodative and comprehensive socio-political activism!"

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar wished Gandhi many happy returns of the day and a long successful career. NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule also greeted Gandhi on his birthday.

"Wishing Leader of Opposition - Lok Sabha, @INCIndia Leader Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) Ji Happy Birthday. Have a Healthy Year Ahead!" she said.

Thanking people for his wishes, Gandhi said, "Thank you to Congress President

@kharge ji, our leaders, and every Babbar Sher and Sherni of the Congress family for your wishes and support. Your love and strength inspire me every day. We stand together - for truth, for justice, for India."

Gandhi also took to X thank Lalu Prasad and Pawar for their wishes.

Congress general secretary in-charge organisation, K C Venugopal, hailed Gandhi and said his courage to take on fascists without fear, his message of love triumphing over hate, and his farsighted vision for the country's poor, marginalised and backwards make him the leader that India needs during this "difficult period".

"I join the entire Congress family and millions across the country in wishing our beloved leader, LOP Sh. @RahulGandhi ji, a very happy birthday!" Venugopal said on X.

"Your courage to take on the fascists without fear, your message of love triumphing over hate, and your farsighted vision for our country's poor, marginalised and backward makes you the leader our country needs during this difficult period," he said.

The historic Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra brought hope in the hearts of millions crushed under the burden of economic and social injustices, and your dedication towards bringing about true social transformation is a path your opponents are forced to walk on, he said.

"We all wish you the best of health and look forward to being part of your mission!" Venugopal said.

Congress general secretary Sachin Pilot greeted Gandhi on his birthday and said his sensitivity and commitment towards social justice have given a new direction to political discourse.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hailed Gandhi as the "hope of India".

"Happy birthday, to #HopeOfIndia my leader, embodiment of silent strength, true visionary, compassionate & wise, who has people's interests in his heart, and a soldier fighting for the idea of India, an inspiration for all those who truly love India, and above all, one of the finest humans I have ever met, leader of opposition, Rahul Gandhi," Reddy said on X.

"May more people of India discover your love for them, may more people understand your true commitment to #India, and to every Indian," he said.

The Congress, on its official X handle, hailed Gandhi and said that through his fearless integrity and tireless commitment, he reminds us all that real change is fuelled by compassion and empathy.

"You are a true crusader for justice. A voice for the voiceless and a relentless advocate for equality. May this year bring you joy and renewed strength to champion the ideals you stand for and usher in the changes that you are committed to," the party said.

"Thank you for your deep resolve and unblemished hope. Happy Birthday Rahul Gandhi ji," it said.