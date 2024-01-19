Tripura has failed to tackle crime: AICC general secretary

AGARTALA: AICC general secretary Girish Chodankar on Friday claimed that the BJP government in Tripura was struggling to rein in criminals and drug mafia.

Chodankar said the rising crime rate in the state is a symptom of a larger problem, with excessive drug abuse destroying future generations.

"The BJP government has failed to tackle murders, rapes, crimes against women, and drug abuse since 2018. Only small-time drug peddlers are caught, while the cartel heads remain untouched by the law enforcement agencies," he said during a press conference at Congress Bhavan (headquarters) here.

"Tripura is heading towards a dangerous situation due to growing drug abuse, but the government chooses to remain a mere spectator. Police should arrest the heads of drug cartels instead of focusing on petty peddlers," he said.

Chodankar, who arrived here on Thursday, held a series of meetings with senior party leaders to discuss preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.

He said the Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is in touch with the screening committee to shortlist candidates for the elections.

"I attended a meeting with TPCC extended body, senior leaders and office bearers to ensure that the party is ready for the Lok Sabha elections. I also had a separate meeting with the Congress Legislative Party to gauge the organization's sentiments ahead of the elections," he said.

Chodankar said Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has received an overwhelming response from the people of Manipur, Nagaland, and Assam.

"An atmosphere has been created in the country where people are eagerly coming to meet Rahul Gandhi during his Yatra. We believe it will have a positive impact in the future," he added.