Tribals protest over construction of flyover near sacred site in Ranchi

RANCHI: A large number of tribal people on Sunday demonstrated against the construction of a flyover close to a sacred ‘Sarna Sthal’, officials said.

The protesters demanded that a ramp of the flyover being constructed in Siram Toli area be removed as it obstructs access to the religious site and could disturb its sanctity due to traffic movement.

The agitators from various places gathered at the ramp site by breaking barricades put up by the police to stop them.

Heavy security deployment was made near the religious place to thwart any untoward situation.

Sitting on the ramp, they raised slogans and demanded that the state government remove it.

An official of the Ranchi administration said that in view of the demand of tribal organisations, the ramp extension was already reduced by 30 feet giving clear passage to the Sarna Sthal.

Adivasi Jan Parishad president Prem Sahi Munda, however, said that the ramp extension was removed from one gate, but it is still blocking another gate of the sacred site.

"We demand removal of the ramp from both gates so that a large number of people who gather here from across the state during the Sarhul festival do not face any problem," he said.

Various tribal outfits had called for Ranchi bandh on March 22 against the structure.

The construction of a 2.34-km-long elevated road, which includes a 132-metre section over a railway line, is aimed at easing traffic movement by connecting Siram Toli to Mecon.

The Rs 340-crore project was launched in August 2022, an official said.