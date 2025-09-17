Tribal woman finds 3 precious diamonds at mine in MP's Panna

PANNA: A tribal woman has found three precious diamonds, which could fetch several lakh rupees, at a mine in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, an official said.

The precious stones, weighing 1.48 carat, and 20 and 7 cents, will be put up for an auction, where their real price will be known, Panna diamond officer Anupam Singh said on Tuesday.

"One of these three diamonds is of gem quality, which is considered to be of very high quality, while the other two are of a little inferior quality," the official said.

Vinita Gond, a trial resident of Rajpur in the district, had set up a mine in Pati area (where she found the diamonds) with her associates after getting a lease from the diamond office, Singh said.