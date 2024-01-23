Begin typing your search...

Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after 7.2 magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang region

In a post on X, the NCS said the earthquake occurred at a depth of 80 kilometres in China's Southern Xinjiang region.

ByPTIPTI|23 Jan 2024 2:46 AM GMT

Representative Image

NEW DELHI: A strong earthquake of 7.2 magnitude struck the southern Xinjiang region of China late Monday night, with tremors being felt in some parts of the national capital region.

PTI

