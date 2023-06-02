Begin typing your search...
Trains cancelled and diverted as trains derail in Odisha: Details
The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on the way to Chennai Central station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata, officials said.
CHENNAI: Several trains were cancelled while some are diverted after the Coromandel Express derailed near Bahanaga station in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening.
Here is the list:
