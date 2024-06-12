Begin typing your search...

Three girls, aged 5, 10, and 12, drowned after falling into a well while grazing cattle near Simaliya village in Gujarat.

PTI|12 Jun 2024
Tragic well accident claims lives of three young girls in Gujarat
Representative Image

GODHRA: Three young girls, including a five-year-old, tragically drowned after falling into a well in Simaliya village located in Gujarat's Panchmahal district, police confirmed on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the girls, from Ghoghamba taluka, were grazing cattle in the nearby forest.

One girl lost her balance while quenching her thirst and fell into the well, prompting the other two to attempt a rescue.

Unfortunately, they also fell, resulting in the tragic drowning of all three.

Family members, concerned when the girls did not return by late evening, discovered the bodies in the well.

The deceased, identified as Kirti (5), Saraswati (10), and Lalita (12), were sent to a local hospital for post-mortem.

Authorities have registered an accidental death report at Damavav police station.

PTI

