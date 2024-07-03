Tragic stampede at Uttar Pradesh religious congregation claims 121 lives

HATHRAS: The death toll in the tragic stampede at a religious congregation in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras has surged to 121, according to a senior official on Wednesday.

The Office of the Relief Commissioner reported that 28 people sustained injuries in the unfortunate incident that occurred on Tuesday.

Among the casualties, 19 remain unidentified.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Police registered an FIR against the organizers of the religious event.

The state's chief secretary, Manoj Kumar Singh, had initially reported 116 deaths on Tuesday.

The majority of the victims, barring seven children and a man, were women.

The stampede occurred around 3.30 pm when thousands had gathered for a 'satsang' by religious preacher Bhole Baba at Phulrai village in the Sikandrarau area. The tragic incident unfolded as Baba was leaving the venue.