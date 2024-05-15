Traffic restrictions for 2 days in Delhi near DTU due to Lok Sabha polls training schedule

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday said there will be some traffic restrictions for two days from Thursday near the Delhi Technological University (DTU) as a training programme will be held in connection with the Lok Sabha elections.

In order to ensure smooth traffic management in the area and for an uninterrupted journey, the commuters are advised to plan their journey in advance, they said.

A training programme related to the Lok Sabha elections to be held on May 25 for all the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi has been scheduled on Thursday and Friday, in the DTU, Shahbad Daulatpur, the officials said.

In view of it, there will be some traffic restrictions in the area on Thursday and Friday from 7 am to 7 pm, they said.

The commuters coming from the Shahbad Dairy side towards the DTU/Samaypur Badli Metro Station will reach their destination via St Xavier's red light and KN Katju Marg, police said.

The commuters coming from the Samaypur Badli Metro/Rohini Sector-18 and 19, towards the Shahbad Dairy will go via Rohini Sector-16 to reach the KN Katju Marg. The commuters are also advised to follow the directions of the traffic police personnel deployed in the area to avoid inconvenience, it added.