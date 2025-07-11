Toll in Hyderabad toddy tragedy rises to five

HYDERABAD: The death toll in the "adulterated" toddy tragedy here rose to five, police said on Friday.

The toll has gone up to five after one more person who fell ill after allegedly consuming the toddy succumbed, while 48 people were undergoing treatment, they said.

Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha, who visited the state-run NIMS Hospital and enquired about the health condition of the affected people on Thursday, said the government would conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

Stern action would be taken against those responsible, he said.

A Prohibition and Excise official on Thursday said samples were collected from the toddy shops where the people consumed the toddy and sent them for chemical analysis.

It was established that the toddy shop owners allegedly sold toddy laced with Alprazolam, a psychotropic substance, the official has said, adding the licenses of these toddy shops were suspended.

The affected people consumed toddy in different toddy shops on July 6 and July 7 in Kukatpally, Balanagar, and other areas of the city, officials said.