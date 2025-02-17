Toddler killed in celebratory firing at wedding procession in Noida

NOIDA: A two-and-a-half year old boy was killed after a man allegedly opened celebratory fire during a wedding procession here, police said on Monday.

A case has been registered against the accused and efforts are on to arrest him, officials said.

The incident occurred around 10 pm on Sunday in Agahpur village when a wedding procession was underway at the residence of Balveer Singh, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ram Badan Singh said during the procession a man, Happy, claiming to be from the groom's village opened fire.

Police said that Vikas Sharma and his family were watching the wedding procession from their balcony when a bullet struck his child.

The boy was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead during treatment, the DCP said.

He said that a case has been registered against the accused and police teams have been formed to nab the accused.