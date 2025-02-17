Begin typing your search...

    Toddler killed in celebratory firing at wedding procession in Noida

    The incident occurred around 10 pm on Sunday in Agahpur village when a wedding procession was underway at the residence of Balveer Singh, police said.

    AuthorPTIPTI|17 Feb 2025 7:30 PM IST  ( Updated:2025-02-17 14:01:26  )
    Toddler killed in celebratory firing at wedding procession in Noida
    X

    Representative Image

    NOIDA: A two-and-a-half year old boy was killed after a man allegedly opened celebratory fire during a wedding procession here, police said on Monday.

    A case has been registered against the accused and efforts are on to arrest him, officials said.

    The incident occurred around 10 pm on Sunday in Agahpur village when a wedding procession was underway at the residence of Balveer Singh, police said.

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Ram Badan Singh said during the procession a man, Happy, claiming to be from the groom's village opened fire.

    Police said that Vikas Sharma and his family were watching the wedding procession from their balcony when a bullet struck his child.

    The boy was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead during treatment, the DCP said.

    He said that a case has been registered against the accused and police teams have been formed to nab the accused.

    deathChild deathNoidaArrest
    PTI

      Next Story
      Related Articles
      Most Read

      © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

      X
      sidekick