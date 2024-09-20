TN supplier of ghee to Tirupati temple says labs have certified product quality

CHENNAI: AR Dairy, a company that supplied ghee to Tirupati Lord Balaji temple, on Friday said their product samples have been duly cleared by authorities certifying its quality.

The Dindigul based firm's spokespersons told reporters that only during the months of June and July they had supplied ghee to the Tirumala Lord Venkateswaraswamy temple.

Even when ghee was supplied to Tirupati temple, it was sent along with duly accredited lab reports.

"There has been no deviations at all." Their firm was only one of the several vendors who had supplied ghee to the TTD and quality certifications had been shared with them.

"Our ghee is not being sent now to Tirupati temple. We don't send," a spokesperson said, adding, their products were available at all places and that these could be tested for quality.

A major row has erupted following Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's claims of low quality ghee and alleged presence of animal fat in the laddus made and distributed at the shrine.