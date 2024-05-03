TN native held for killing youth from Assam in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: The Kerala police has arrested a person from Tamil Nadu in connection with the murder of a youth from Assam, who was allegedly killed when he was cleaning a concrete mixer machine near Vakathanam here.

Pandi Durai (29) was arrested by the police on Thursday.

The body of Laiman Kisk (19) was found in the waste dump pit of the concrete plant on April 28.

According to the police, Durai, the plant operator at the company, switched on the mixer machine while Kisk was cleaning it on April 26.

Police said when Kisk fell down, Durai used an excavator to dump his body in the waste pit.

Later, he collected slurry waste from the plant and dumped it on top of Kisk's body in the pit, police said.

However, the body was recovered two days later.

The police added that Durai, who is also an electric operator in the plant, had tampered with the CCTV facility of the establishment.

The accused was produced before a local court, which had remanded him to judicial custody.