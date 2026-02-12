TN Cong MP joins issue with Stalin over power-share demand, asks how it could be 'conspiracy'

Amid some apparent strains in ties with the Congress over power-sharing, ruling DMK president and CM Stalin on February 11 asserted that the alliance was "intact," but firmly ruled out accommodating allies in the cabinet.

The CM had said: "We also know that it will not work in TN; they (Congress) know it too. It is a problem created by some people. They are deliberately conspiring to see if there will be a rift in the alliance. We are not worried about it. He (Rahul Gandhi) is not worried either."