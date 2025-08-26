TN CM Breakfast Scheme is good initiative, will take it to Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann

CHENNAI: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann lauded the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme to prevent school dropout and also to improve the children’s health and said on Tuesday that he will discuss with his Cabinet to introduce this good scheme in his state.

The scheme facilitated the overall improvement of school students enabling them to perform more and prosper. Hence, it was a big achievement of the Tamil Nadu government as it ensured education prospects and secured the health of school students.

“This is a good initiative. I congratulate Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for implementing this scheme. Hungry children can’t learn and their inclination to study decreases because their attention will be to satiate their hunger,” Mann said while participating in the function to launch the fifth phase of the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme.

“I will discuss with my Cabinet to start this scheme in Punjab," Mann said looking at his Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin at the event.

Punjab, Mann said, fared well in education and health, too. His government launched the Aam Aadmi clinics dispensing free medicines and conducting free blood tests for the public.

“A few months ago, 805 government school students passed in NEET and 44 out of 416 students who cleared JEE were from state-run schools,” he said with pride.

Mann had a word of praise for the south Indian delicacies and said 'upma' and 'masala dosa' were available in almost every town in Punjab. “Your food is national food. Ours is a wee bit heavy (to digest). The food that you served to children today is healthy,” he remarked.