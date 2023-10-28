TN accounts for 8% of Indians abroad for higher studies

NEW DELHI/CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu accounts for eight per cent of students going overseas for higher education from the country. The figure is double that of the neighbouring Kerala (4%) and 33 per cent more than that of Karnataka (6%). Punjab, Andhra-Telangana and Maharashtra top the list at 12.5% each.

Punjab, Telangana and Maharashtra are the top states from where students go overseas for higher education while Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Ireland, Singapore, Russia and France are among the new preferred destinations for Indian students, according to a report.

The “Beyond Beds and Boundaries: Indian Student Mobility Report, 2023” launched at a Global Education Conclave on Friday, offers insights into the dynamics of Indian students pursuing higher education abroad, with a particular focus on the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

“In 2019, approximately 10.9 lakh Indian students pursued their education abroad. This figure witnessed a 7 per cent growth in 2022, escalating to around 13.24 lakh students. If the current growth rate of 15 per cent sustains, the number of Indian students studying overseas is projected to soar to approximately 20 lakh by the year 2025,” the report said.

“Traditionally, Indian students have preferred countries like the US, Canada, UK and Australia. However, recently other countries have also emerged as preferred destinations, including Germany, Kyrgyzstan, Ireland, Singapore, Russia, Philippines, France and New Zealand,” it added.

Top states in India in terms of students going abroad include Punjab (12.5 per cent), Andhra Pradesh/Telangana (12.5 percent), Maharashtra (12.5 per cent), Gujarat (8 percent), Delhi/NCR (8 per cent), Tamil Nadu (8 percent), Karnataka (6 percent) and 33 per cent from other states.

The report has projected that the spending by Indian students on overseas education is expected to skyrocket to an astounding USD 70 billion by 2025.

“In 2019, Indian students spent an estimated USD 37 billion on education abroad. This expenditure experienced a 9 per cent surge in 2022, reaching a substantial USD 47 billion. If the sector continues to grow at the current rate of 14 per cent, the projected spending by Indian students on overseas education is expected to skyrocket to an astounding USD 70 billion by 2025,” it added.

The report has been compiled by University Living Accommodations Pvt Ltd, a global student-housing managed marketplace and One Step Global, a specialised market entry firm.