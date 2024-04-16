TMC has given permission to Bangladeshis, Rohingyas to change demography in Bengal: PM Modi

WEST BENGAL: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged that Trinamool Congress has given permission to illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya migrants to change the demography of West Bengal and disturb law and order in the state to boost its vote bank. Addressing an election rally in Raiganj, Prime Minister Modi said, "Those who suffered from partition and were against partition, they (TMC) don't want to give them citizenship. TMC is against CAA, they keep spreading false rumours about it. TMC has given permission to Bangladeshis, Rohingyas to change demography and disturb law and order in Bengal. They are under TMC's protection. To boost their votebank, TMC is playing with the future of West Bengal."

Prime Minister Modi further said that those who governed West Bengal for several years halted the development of the state.

The list (of Centre's work in West Bengal) is so long that even several hours will not be enough to count them. We have to take the country and Bengal way ahead.

These works are not just the achievements of BJP Government but also the document of the black deeds of Congress, Left and the TMC.

Those who governed Bengal for several years pushed back Bengal. But I would like to tell you that the development of Bengal is the priority of Modi," he said.

On the Sandeshkali incident, the Prime Minister said that Trinamool Congress leaders openly tortured the women there, adding that a civilised society cannot even imagine such things.

"Sandeshkkali shocked India and the whole world. TMC leaders openly tortured women there. A civilised society cannot imagine such things. Hooligans have been given permission to operate freely by TMC," said PM Modi while adding that TMC does not allow voters to vote independently, but their leaders threaten voters.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that the ruling Bengal party "ate up MGNREGA funds" and has no interest in Bengal's development.

"TMC wants to keep Bengal poor so that its business keeps thriving. In TMC's Bengal, the granting of permissions is not decided by the law but by the 'tolabaaz' and goons of TMC. Shobha Yatra for Ram Navami is not permitted. For that, the devotees have to approach the Court. But those who pelt stones on the shobha yatras of Ram Navami and Durga Puja have been granted all the permission by TMC," he said.

Earlier today, the BJP released its 12th list of seven candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

The party has fielded Abhijit Das (Bobby) against Trinamool Congress general secretary and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee in the Diamond Harbour constituency, a seat considered a stronghold for the ruling West Bengal Party.

Polling in the 42 parliamentary constituencies in West Bengal will be held on April 19, April 26, May 4, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the TMC won 34 seats in the state, while the BJP had to settle for just 2 seats.

The CPI (M) won 2 seats, while the Congress bagged 4. However, the BJP came up with a much-improved showing in the 2019 polls, winning 18 seats against the TMC's 22.

The Congress's tally dropped to just 2 seats, while the Left scored a blank. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4.