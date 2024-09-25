TMC Basirhat MP Sk Nurul Islam dies at 61

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress Basirhat MP Haji Sk Nurul Islam who was suffering from cancer died at his residence in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday, party sources said.

He was 61.

Expressing grief over his demise, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said Nurul Islam will be remembered for his tireless work for uplift of the poor in the remote Sunderban area.

"Sad to know of the demise of my valued colleague, our MP of Basirhat, Haji Sk Nurul Islam. He was a dedicated social worker in a remote Sundarban area and he worked hard for the upliftment of poor people in a backward region. People of Basirhat will miss his leadership," Banerjee said in a post on X.

"I convey my condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," she said.

Nurul Islam was first elected from the Basirhat Lok Sabha seat in 2009. He was elected from Haroa assembly segment under Basirhat on TMC ticket in 2016.

Condoling his death, TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee said "It deeply saddens me to hear about the passing of our Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat, Haji Sk. Nurul Islam."

"He was a true champion of the Ma, Mati, Manush philosophy, dedicating his life to serving the people and safeguarding their well-being, even in his final days. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and I pray for his soul to rest in peace," the senior TMC leader said.