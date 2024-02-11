Begin typing your search...

TMC announces candidature of Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Dev, 2 others for RS polls

"We are pleased to announce the candidature of @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, @MdNadimulHaque6, and Mamata Bala Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections", the party said in a tweet.

ByPTIPTI|11 Feb 2024 10:43 AM GMT
TMC announces candidature of Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Dev, 2 others for RS polls
X

Sushmita Dev (PTI)

KOLKATA: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday announced the names of journalist Sagarika Ghose, party leader Sushmita Dev, and two others for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from the State.

"We are pleased to announce the candidature of @sagarikaghose, @SushmitaDevAITC, @MdNadimulHaque6, and Mamata Bala Thakur for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections", the party said in a tweet.

"We extend our heartfelt wishes to them and may they work towards upholding Trinamool's enduring legacy of indomitable spirit and advocacy for the rights of every Indian", it said.

TMCSagarika GhoseSushmita DevRS pollsRajya Sabha pollsRajya SabhaTrinamool Congress
PTI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X