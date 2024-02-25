TMC announces Brigade rally in Kolkata on March 10

KOLKATA: In the wake of mounting attacks from the BJP and other opposition parties on the Sandeshkhali issue, West Bengal’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday announced a mega rally at the iconic Brigade Parade Ground here on March 10 to protest alleged discrimination by the central government against the state’s social welfare projects.

The rally is scheduled to be addressed by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and party’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, party sources said.

Announcing it on X, Abhishek Banerjee said the rally titled ‘Jana Garjan Sabha’ (roar of the masses) will also take a vow to throw out the “outside tormentors” from Bengal, a veiled reference to the BJP and its national leaders who have been visiting the state on various issues.

The decision to stage the mega rally comes amid ongoing protests in Sandeshkhali by rural women alleging atrocities by local TMC leaders affiliated with absconding party strongman Sheikh Shahjahan.

The Sandeshkhali incident in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas has gained national attention, with opposition leaders such as Suvendu Adhikari and Sukanta Majumdar visiting the area to engage with locals.

However, the TMC has accused the BJP of attempting to instigate people and disrupt peace, especially following the ED raid at Shahjahan’s residence in January.

The Brigade Parade Ground holds immense significance in West Bengal’s political landscape, and rallies held there garner considerable attention.

The last major TMC rally at the Brigade Parade Ground was on July 21, commemorating Martyrs’ Day, which honours youth Congress workers who died in police firing during a secretariat march in the 1990s. The CPI(M) organised the last significant rally at the Brigade in January.