Tirupati temple to release special darshan tickets for May 2025

CHENNAI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) will release special entry darshan tickets for the month of May from 10.00 am today (February 18).

According to a Thanthi TV report, Sri Venkateswara’s Suprabhatam, Thomala seva, Archana, and Ashtadala Pada Padmaradhana Seva will be released online today at 10.00 am.

Meanwhile, tickets for Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, and Sahasra Deepalankarana Seva will be available online from February 21.

On February 24, the quota for Rs 300 special entry darshan tickets will be released. Accommodation quotas for Tirumala and Tirupati will also be opened on the same day at 3.00 pm.

Devotees are advised to book tickets through the official website of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).