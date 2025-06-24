Tirupati temple introduces QR code-based kiosks for laddus at Tirumala

CHENNAI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has introduced self-service kiosks at laddu counters to ease the laddu payment process.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple sees over 80,000 devotees daily and has introduced this system to make it easier for devotees to avoid the long wait for the laddu prasad.

Pilgrims can now conveniently pay for additional laddus through UPI at these machines, which are installed across various laddu counters in Tirumala, said a TTD release.

"After successful payment, pilgrims receive a receipt which can be used to collect additional laddus at the counter without waiting in long queues," said the release.

(With inputs from PTI)