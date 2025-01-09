Tirupati stampede: Rahul Gandhi condoles death of devotees, asks Congress workers to provide assistance

HYDERABAD: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the stampede in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati temple is deeply saddening and urged the Congress workers to provide all possible assistance in this difficult time.

"The tragic stampede in Tirupati is deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Wishing a swift recovery to all those injured," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"I urge Congress leaders and workers to provide all possible assistance during this difficult time," he added.

At least six devotees died and dozens were injured in a stampede that broke out late Wednesday evening as hundreds of them jostled for tickets for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple on Tirumala Hills, said an official.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman BR Naidu said one body has been identified.