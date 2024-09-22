Tirupati laddu row: CM Naidu forms SIT, Jagan writes to PM Modi, PIL is SC

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday announced a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus, as the row reverberated across the country with demands from various quarters for steps to protect the sanctity of Hindu temples and their 'prasadam'.

While Naidu, who has blamed the previous YSRCP government, alleged that several procedures to procure ghee by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) were altered under its rule, YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused him of being a "habitual liar" and wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging his intervention.

Addressing a press conference at his Undavalli residence, Naidu said people's sentiments were hurt after the revelations that animal fat was allegedly used to make Tirupati laddus.

"An Inspector General level or above officer-manned SIT will be formed. It will probe all the reasons, the misuse of power and give a report to the government. The government will take stringent action to avoid recurrences (laddu adulteration), there is no compromise," he said.

The development came as a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the Supreme Court, seeking a probe by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the issue.

The petition filed by Surjit Singh Yadav, a farmer and the president of the Hindu Sena, has alleged that the TTD, the official custodian of the revered Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, by serving "laddu prasadam" prepared using animal fat has ridiculed the Hindu religion and outraged the sentiments of Hindus.

Naidu also attacked the YSRC for "giving preferences" to non-Hindus on the TTD. He said, as per the earlier conditions, the ghee supplier should have at least three years of experience. However, after Jagan Mohan Reddy came to power it was reduced to one year.

The CM also said that the required turnover of the supplier was also reduced to Rs 150 crore from the earlier Rs 250 crore. Naidu asked how one can supply pure ghee at Rs 319 when even palm oil is costlier than that.

Referring to the letter written by Jagan to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the YSRCP chief was trying to counterattack by shooting off letters.

In the eight-page letter addressed to PM Modi, Jagan alleged that CM Naidu has stooped so low as to hurt the beliefs of crores of people purely for political objectives.

Detailing the process undertaken at TTD, Jagan alleged that Naidu’s actions lowered not only the stature of CM but also that of everyone in public life, the sanctity of TTD and its practices.

“Sir, the entire country looks to you at this crucial juncture. It is very imperative that Mr Naidu be reprimanded in the severest way for his shameless act of spreading lies and that the truth be brought to light.

"Sir, this would help allay the suspicions that Mr Naidu has created in the minds of crores of Hindu devotees and restore their faith in the sanctity of TTD,” Jagan wrote.

Explaining the sequence of events, he said it is crucial to note that the ghee allegedly adulterated was rejected and not allowed to enter the premises of TTD. However, Naidu with "malafide intention raised the issue at a political party meeting on September 18", he claimed.

BJYM workers staged a protest over the issue in front of the residence of former chief minister Jagan and raised slogans against him. They also sprinkled saffron colour on the walls.

Guntur Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar said some BJYM activists were taken into preventive custody in connection with the incident.

Cutting across party lines, political and religious leaders have demanded a thorough investigation into the allegations.

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Sunday said people's sentiments were hurt and said the Andhra Pradesh government should conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations.

Amid the controversy, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) collected 13 samples of items being sold as 'prasadam' outside the temples in Mathura and sent them for testing, an official said on Sunday.

The samples were collected over the past two days from the famous Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple of Mathura, Thakur Banke Bihari temple of Vrindavan and the Daan Ghati temple of Govardhan.

FSDA Assistant Commissioner Dhirendra Pratap Singh said the action has been taken in light of the alleged adulteration of Tirupati laddus.

Singh said a campaign will be run in the entire district from Monday and teams will go to every area to collect samples.

The controversy surrounding Tirupati laddus has also fuelled the demand for "freeing" temples across the country from government control.

These are among the key issues to be discussed at a meeting of the Vishva Hindu Parishad's apex body in Andhra Pradesh, a senior functionary of the organisation said on Sunday.

The meeting is expected to discuss the issue of "desecration" of the laddu served in the Tirupati Balaji temple, which is causing "great distress" to Hindu society, and take a decision on the VHP's future course of action, VHP national secretary general Bajrang Bagda said, adding a resolution on this issue may also be passed.

"The Tirupati incident further strengthens the Vishva Hindu Parishad's belief that government control over temples leads to entry of politics. Due to the appointment of non-Hindu officials there (temples under government control), such impurities are deliberately introduced into the prasad (consecrated food)," Bagda had earlier said in a video statement.

Several spiritual and religious leaders and seers, including Sri Sri Ravishankar, have voiced the demand that temple management should be overseen by religious leaders and devotees.

"Devotees consuming beef tallow in the Temple prasadam is beyond disgusting. This is why Temples should be run by Devotees, not by government administrations. Where there is no Devotion, there shall be no sanctity. Time the Hindu Temples are run by devout Hindus, not by government administration," Sadhguru, the founder of Isha Foundation, said on X.

TTD sources said Executive Officer Shyamala Rao on Sunday met Chandrababu Naidu and invited him for Srivari Brahmotsavam (annual celebrations during Dussehra).

The EO reportedly submitted a preliminary report on the issue of adulteration to the chief minister.

During an NDA legislative party meeting a few days ago, TDP supremo Naidu claimed that the previous YSRCP government did not even spare Sri Venkateswara temple and used substandard ingredients and animal fat for making laddus.

Two days later, on September 20, TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao in a press conference said lab tests had revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples and the board is in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied "adulterated" ghee.

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan had on Saturday said he will undertake an 11-day penance to propitiate Lord Venkateswara. The actor-politician said he will begin the ritualistic penance from Sunday at Sri Dasavatara Venkateswara Swamy temple at Namburu in Guntur district.