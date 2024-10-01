Tirumala temple performs traditional cleaning ritual in view of annual brahmotsavams

TIRUMALA: The traditional temple cleansing ritual, Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, was performed with utmost religious fervour in Tirumala temple here on Tuesday.

Speaking to media outside the temple, TTD EO J. Syamala Rao said that the Tirumanjanam was performed in view of the annual brahmotsavams scheduled from October 4 to 12.

"This unique Tirumanjanam was performed in view of the annual brahmotsavams which are scheduled from October 4 to 12. Usually it is observed four times in a year on the preceding Tuesday before Telugu Ugadi, Anivara Asthanam, annual brahmotsavams and Vaikuntha Ekadasi festivals in Tirumala temple," Rao said.

As a part of the ritual, the entire temple, deities, and puja utensils were cleaned while a special aromatic mixture called "Parimalam" was smeared all along the walls, roofs, and pillars of the temple complex.

The entire activity took place from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. During this time, the main deity was covered with a white veil and after the completion of the cleaning programme, the cover was removed. Special pujas and naivedyams were offered to the presiding deities after the cleaning programmes.

"Later, after the completion of the cleaning program, special pujas and naivedyams were offered to the presiding deity," the EO said. The devotees were allowed for darshan after 12 noon. In view of the Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam, TTD has cancelled the Astadala Pada Padmaradhana, VIP break on Tuesday. TTD Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdhary, HEO(H&E) Goutami, CVSO Sridhar, DyEO Lokanatham, Peishkar Ramakrishna and other officials were also present at the temple.