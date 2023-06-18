Tie? Physics marks to get priority over Biology

NEW DELHI: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has decided to revise the process for determining ranks of aspirants having an identical NEET score, prioritising marks obtained in Physics, followed by Chemistry and Biology.

This is unlike the current practice of giving priority to Biology marks, followed by Chemistry and then Physics.

According to the Graduate Medical Education Regulations-2023 issued recently, if the subject marks do not resolve the tie, then draw of lots using computers will be conducted to draw the merit list. There would be no human intervention in the draw of lots.

The new regulations, notified on June 2, are likely to be implemented from next year.

The National Testing Agency, which conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for admission to undergraduate medical courses, and the National Medical Commission (NMC) will be deliberating on the issue further, sources said.

“In case of tie in marks of the students appearing for NEET-UG, the respective marks obtained in Physics, followed by Chemistry and further followed by Biology in the NEET UG shall be considered; Provided if the tie were to continue, then draw of lots by using the computer, with no human intervention, the eligible candidates shall be selected,” according to the regulations.

The NEET-UG results were declared on June 13 this year.

According to the existing guidelines, if two or more candidates obtain equal marks/percentile scores, the tie-breaker rule is followed to decide their ranks.

A candidate with higher marks in Biology is ranked above the rest. In case of identical marks in Biology, the same rule is applied for Chemistry, followed by Physics. If the scores still remain identical, elder candidate gets the higher rank.