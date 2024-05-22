Begin typing your search...

Three-year-old dies after being attacked by stray dog in Nagpur

Vansh Ankush Shahane, the victim, was playing outside his house when a dog attacked him on Tuesday afternoon, said an official.

22 May 2024 2:49 PM GMT
NAGPUR: A three-year-old boy died after being attacked by a stray dog in Mouda town of Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday.

His family members rushed him to the government hospital but the child succumbed to his injuries.

Mouda police has registered a case of accidental death.

