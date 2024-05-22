Three-year-old dies after being attacked by stray dog in Nagpur

NAGPUR: A three-year-old boy died after being attacked by a stray dog in Mouda town of Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday.

Vansh Ankush Shahane, the victim, was playing outside his house when a dog attacked him on Tuesday afternoon, said an official.

His family members rushed him to the government hospital but the child succumbed to his injuries.

Mouda police has registered a case of accidental death.