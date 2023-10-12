Begin typing your search...
Three coaches of North East superfast train derail in Bihar's Buxar
The train derailed at Raghunathpur railway station in Buxar district. More details on the incident are awaited.
BUXAR: Three coaches of North East superfast train derailed in Bihar's Buxar district in the evening hours of Wednesday, the Railway officials said.
As per the officials, the train derailed at Raghunathpur railway station in Buxar district.
More details on the incident are awaited.
