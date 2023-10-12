Begin typing your search...

Three coaches of North East superfast train derail in Bihar's Buxar

The train derailed at Raghunathpur railway station in Buxar district. More details on the incident are awaited.

ByANIANI|11 Oct 2023 9:08 PM GMT
Three coaches of North East superfast train derail in Bihars Buxar
X

Visuals of the incident spot (Image: ANI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

BUXAR: Three coaches of North East superfast train derailed in Bihar's Buxar district in the evening hours of Wednesday, the Railway officials said.

As per the officials, the train derailed at Raghunathpur railway station in Buxar district.

More details on the incident are awaited.

NationalBiharTrain DerailTrain CoachesIndian RailwaysNorth East superfast train
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X