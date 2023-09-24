They have made our nation proud: Shah hails India's shooting trio

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the Indian shooting trio of Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ashi Chouksey who opened India's medal tally by securing a silver medal in the women’s 10m Air Rifle team event in the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Sunday.

India kicked off the Asian Games on a sparkling note as the trio helped India to claim their first medal. Shah heaped praise on the shooters by saying that they have made the entire nation proud.

"Congratulations to our shooter trio Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, and Ashi Chouksey on winning the silver medal in the women's 10m Air Rifle event at the #AsianGames. They have made our nation proud. My best wishes are with them for future endeavours," Shah wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In the Women's 10 Metre Air Rifle, India finished with a score of 1886 with Ramita finishing with 631.9 Mehuli 630.8 and Ashi 623.3.

The trio of Ghosh, Ramita, and Ashi Chouksey finished 2nd in the 10 M Air Rifle Team event Mehuli and Ramita finished 2nd and 5th respectively to qualify for the finals of the individual event. Ashi (623.3) finished 29th.

After winning silver in the team event, Ramita went on to claim a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air rifle individual event.

Ramita finished third with 230.1 behind China’s Han Jiayu won the silver with 251.3 while her compatriot Huang Yuting took away the gold with 252.7, a new Games record.



Mehuli Ghosh, the other Indian who qualified for the final, finished fourth.