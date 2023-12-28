'There's fight between two opposing ideologies in country': Rahul Gandhi

NAGPUR: While participating in the 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally in Nagpur district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that there is an ongoing conflict between two opposing ideologies in the country.

Addressing a mass gathering in the district, Gandhi said, "There is a fight of ideologies going on in the country. People think that it is a political fight, a fight for power, it is, but the foundation of this fight is of ideology, of two opposing ideologies. (Desh mai vichardhaara ki ladai chal rahi hai, logo ko lagta hai rajneetik ladai hai, satta ki ladai hai, vo hai, magar iss ladai ki neev jo hai vo vichardhara hai, do vichardhara hai."

The Congress leader further stated that a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader spoke to him about the centre-led party and said that 'ghulami' works in BJP."

"There are many parties in NDA and India Alliance, but the fight is between two ideologies, a few days ago I met a BJP MP in the Lok Sabha, many BJP MPs were earlier in Congress, and this one was also in Congress. I met him secretly, he spoke out of fear and said, Rahul ji, I want to talk to you. I asked him what do you want to talk about, you are in BJP. Tension was visible on his face, I asked him if everything was okay. To which he answered no," said Rahul Gandhi.

"He said Rahul ji, I can't bear being in BJP. I am in BJP but my heart is in Congress. I said, your heart is in Congress, your body is in BJP, meaning the heart is afraid of bringing the body to Congress. I asked him why is your mind not set on the party. To which the BJP leader replied that 'BJP mai ghulami chalti hai' (slavery continues in the BJP)," said the Congress leader.

"The BJP leader further said that whatever directions are received from the authorities above have to be done without thinking twice. No one listens to us, orders come from above. It is just like how kings used to give orders earlier and everyone had to follow it. There is no choice whether you like it or not," said Rahul Gandhi.

"Our PCC President Nana Patole had asked a question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about farmers, asking what will be the share of farmers in GST. Modiji did not like this question, and Patoleji was out," said Gandhi.

"Their (BJP) ideology is the ideology of kings, don't listen to anyone, orders just come from above. In Congress the voice comes from below, our small workers can point out the big leaders. I listen to our workers, and also respect their voice (concerns)," added Gandhi.

Earlier in the day, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrived in Nagpur for the party's 'Hain Taiyyar Hum' rally on the party's 139th foundation day.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge unfurled the party flag at All India Congress Committee (AICC) Headquarters in Delhi on the party's foundation day celebration event.

Kharge met with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, MP Rajiv Shukla, party General Secretary KC Venugopal and other leaders at the AICC Headquarters in Delhi on Thursday.