There is no reason why India cannot take back 'Sindhu': Yogi Adityanath

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that if Shri Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, there is no reason why India cannot take back ‘Sindhu’ - the Sindh province, now in Pakistan.

According to a press statement issued by the state government late on Sunday night, the Chief Minister, while addressing the two-day National Sindhi Convention, said: "After 500 years, a grand temple of Lord Ram is being constructed in Ayodhya. Ram Lalla will be seated again in his temple by the Prime Minister in January. If Ram Janmabhoomi can be taken back after 500 years, there is no reason why we cannot take back Sindhu."

Yogi Adityanath's remarks drew a resounding applause, the statement said.

The Chief Minister also said the Sindhi community needs to tell its present generation about its history and added that the community suffered the most after the partition.

He further said that the stubbornness of just one person led to the partition. “When the partition of the country took place, lakhs of people were massacred. A large area of India became Pakistan. The Sindhi community suffered the most as it had to leave its motherland. Even today, we have to bear the brunt of the tragedy of partition in the form of terrorism."

He said: "If we have to move forward on the path of the welfare of humanity, then the evil tendencies of the society will have to end. Our religious scriptures also give us the same inspiration. Be it respected Jhulelal ji or Lord Shri Krishna, everyone has talked about protecting the good and eliminating the evil for human welfare."

"Where there is a country, there is a religion too. And when there is religion, there is a society in which we all exist," he said, adding that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terrorism is on its last legs in India.

The Chief Minister appealed to people to take the pledge of "nation first" to prevent the repeat of a partition-like tragedy.

"We should be prepared to give a befitting reply to anyone who plays with the unity and integrity of the nation. The Sindhi community is an integral part of the Sanatana Dharma of India. The community has progressed with its efforts even in tough circumstances. It has set an example of how to reach the top from zero," he said.